Boner of the Day for September 2nd, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: HERE KITTY KITTY.

An 80-pound cougar was found and removed from an apartment in New York that was being kept as a pet. The cougar is now in the safe hands of the Bronx Zoo.

via Pix11

Boner Candidate #2: I THINK IT’S A GOOD IDEA TO DEWORM ROGAN.

The unfortunately popular radio host Joe Rogan, recently caught Covid-19 and is using ivermectin as a treatment. Ivermectin is a medication used to kill parasites primarily in livestock.

via MSN

Boner Candidate #3: YOUR STATEMENT IS NOT OUTLANDISH; IT’S RACIST.

Darl Bruner, of the Idaho City Council commented on Covid-19 regulations like masks and vaccine mandates and compared them to racial segregation.

via KTVB

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I’M A MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL. I AM!

A Florida school district was donated over 500 mask exception cards by a chiropractor, who signed signed all of them.

via Yahoo News

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT DO YOU MEAN… DECLINED?

A man set a convivence store on fire, after his credit card was declined.

via WDBJ

Boner Candidate #3: THE BLACK TRIBE GAVE ME A PASS

T.V. personality Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, had audio leaked of himself using the N-word at least 6 times. When confronted, he said: “I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use [the N-word], kind of like Eminem.”

via Fox News