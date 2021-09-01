Boner Fight for September 1st, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: WE ARE GETTING CLOSE TO MOB RULE IN THIS COUNTRY

GOP Candidate Steve Lynch, threatened the schoolboard with violence over mask mandates by saying to a crowd: “I’m going in with 20 strong men and I’m gonna give them an option — they can leave or they can be removed.”

via The Huffington Post

Boner Candidate #2: POLITICAL EXTORTION

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, threatened to punish companies investigating the January 6th insurrection by forcing them out with a ‘future GOP majority.’ Or as he said it: “a Republican majority will not forget.”

via Politico