Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 2nd, 2021

Cinderella – musical mashup of fairy tale – theaters, Prime video – 2 1/2 stars

Cinderella takes the story of the classic Cinderalla, with the added twist of being a musical mashup.

Director: Kay Cannon

Starring: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine

via Rotten Tomatoes

We Need to Do Something – family trapped, horror movie – theaters, on demand – 3 stars.

After a family takes shelter during a storm, they become trapped. One of them, Melissa suspects her friend for causing the storm.

Director: Sean King O’Grady

Starring: Lisette Alexis, John James Cronin Pat Healy

via Rotten Tomatoes

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings • Marvel meets martial arts – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.

Shang-Chi is drawn into a mysterious organization while investigating a past he thought he left behind.

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Stars: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung

via Rotten Tomatoes