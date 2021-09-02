Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 2nd, 2021

Cinderella – musical mashup of fairy tale – theaters, Prime video – 2 1/2 stars
Cinderella takes the story of the classic Cinderalla, with the added twist of being a musical mashup.
Director: Kay Cannon
Starring: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter, Nicholas Galitzine
We Need to Do Something – family trapped, horror movie – theaters, on demand – 3 stars.
After a family takes shelter during a storm, they become trapped. One of them, Melissa suspects her friend for causing the storm.
Director: Sean King O’Grady
Starring: Lisette Alexis, John James Cronin Pat Healy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings • Marvel meets martial arts – theaters – 3 1/2 stars.
Shang-Chi is drawn into a mysterious organization while investigating a past he thought he left behind.
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Stars: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Chiu-Wai Leung
