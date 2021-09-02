Boners

Boner Fight for September 2nd, 2021

Posted on

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR STATEMENT IS NOT OUTLANDISH; IT’S RACIST.

Darl Bruner, of the Idaho City Council commented on Covid-19 regulations like masks and vaccine mandates and compared them to racial segregation.

via KTVB

Boner Candidate #2: THE BLACK TRIBE GAVE ME A PASS

T.V. personality Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, had audio leaked of himself using the N-word at least 6 times. When confronted, he said: “I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use [the N-word], kind of like Eminem.”

via Fox News

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top