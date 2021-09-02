Boner Fight for September 2nd, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR STATEMENT IS NOT OUTLANDISH; IT’S RACIST.
Darl Bruner, of the Idaho City Council commented on Covid-19 regulations like masks and vaccine mandates and compared them to racial segregation.
Boner Candidate #2: THE BLACK TRIBE GAVE ME A PASS
T.V. personality Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman, had audio leaked of himself using the N-word at least 6 times. When confronted, he said: “I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use [the N-word], kind of like Eminem.”
