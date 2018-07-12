Glass Animals Cancel All Their Shows – Even the Salt Lake Date

Bad news all around

The Glass Animals show on August 16 has been canceled due to some unfortunate events. The band’s drummer, Joe, was hit by a truck in Dublin while riding his bike.

We hope him all the best in his recovery and that the band hit the studio or the road as soon as they are able. “How to Be a Human Being” was my favorite album of 2016, hands down!

According to the Union Events Center “Refunds are available at your point of purchase.”