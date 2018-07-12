Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Cover “Helter Skelter”

It was bound to happen
From The Beatles to Charles Mason (who is currently burning in hell, and I don’t even believe in that kind of thing), to U2, to Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson. This song is passed around more than a bong at Bill Maher’s house on April 20th.
They will no doubt be performing this live when they roll into USANA on August 22nd and I am pretty excited. I’ve never seen any of these artists but had many copies of their albums taken away from me by my parents during my formative years.
