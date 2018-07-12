Twenty One Pilots Have Already Broke a Record with Jumpsuit

That didn’t take long!

24 hours out and the video for “Jumpsuit” hit 5.2 million views. According to Alternative Press, the video for “Heathens” hit about 3.5 million views. It’s like being king and then being make super-king.

Anyway, for those of you who didn’t know, Twenty One Pilots dropped two new songs yesterday, announced a new album, Trench, and a world tour that will hit Salt Lake in November.

Hell, watch it one more time!