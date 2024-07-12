Glass Animals NYC Livestream Announced

Shutterstock

Glass Animals Announce ‘City Sessions’ Livestream in NYC

Streaming Event to Coincide with New Album Release

Glass Animals, the psychedelic pop sensation, are set to light up New York City with a live performance as part of Amazon Music’s ‘City Sessions’ series. Fans can tune in to the set, which will be streamed on Twitch and Prime Video, on July 19th. This event coincides with the release of their highly anticipated new album, I Love You So F***** Much*. Listen to the first single below.

A Night to Remember: Details of the Livestream

Mark your calendars for July 19th. Not only will you get to experience the Glass Animals live from New York City, but you’ll also be able to dive into their latest musical offerings on the same day. The dual-streaming approach on Twitch and Prime Video ensures that fans from all corners of the globe can join in on the excitement.

Hitting the Road: U.S. Tour Announced

Following the livestream, Glass Animals will be hitting the road for a U.S. tour starting in August. This tour promises to bring the unique, immersive experiences that fans have come to expect from the band. Glass Animals will stop in Utah on September 6. Learn more about tickets here.

Background: The Rise of Glass Animals

Formed in Oxford, England, Glass Animals burst onto the scene with their debut album Zaba in 2014, featuring the hit single “Gooey”. Their eclectic sound, blending indie rock, electronic, and R&B, has garnered a dedicated following. Their sophomore album, How to Be a Human Being, solidified their place in the music world.

Stay tuned for more updates on Glass Animals and their upcoming tour dates. Don’t forget to tune into their ‘City Sessions’ livestream on July 19th and immerse yourself in the sonic adventure that is I Love You So F***** Much*.

