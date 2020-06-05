News

Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy on June 6th, 2020

Posted on
Rose

Did you miss today’s show? Don’t fret, its right here!

Today’s Drinks!

Image

Rosé Wines

Great wine for the backyard

Kerry – Matthiasson Rose from Northern California

Bill – Broadbent Rose from Portugal

Gina – Belle Glos Rose from Napa Valley

 

Wine Academy of Utah’s Online Classes and in person classes

  • The Manhattan – a taste of history online presentation
  • AirBnB – Whiskey & History | SLC experience opening back up

 

Find out more at The Wine Academy of Utah

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top