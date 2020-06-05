Have Another Drink with Jimmy the Wine Guy on June 6th, 2020

Did you miss today’s show? Don’t fret, its right here!
Today’s Drinks!
Rosé Wines
Great wine for the backyard
Kerry – Matthiasson Rose from Northern California
Bill – Broadbent Rose from Portugal
Gina – Belle Glos Rose from Napa Valley
Wine Academy of Utah’s Online Classes and in person classes
- The Manhattan – a taste of history online presentation
- AirBnB – Whiskey & History | SLC experience opening back up
Find out more at The Wine Academy of Utah
