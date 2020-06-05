Boner Fight for June 5th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: THESE MASKS ARE DANGEROUS.

Law enforcement agents have seized hundreds of cloth masks that read “Stop killing Black people” and “Defund police” that a Black Lives Matter-affiliated organization sent to cities around the country to protect demonstrators against the spread of COVID-19, a disease that has had a disparate impact on Black communities. The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) spent tens of thousands of dollars on the masks they had planned to send all over the country. The first four boxes, each containing 500 masks, were mailed from Oakland, California, and were destined for Washington, St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis, where on May 25 a white police officer killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, setting off a wave of protests across the country. But the items never left the state. The U.S. Postal Service tracking numbers for the packages indicate they were “Seized by Law Enforcement” and urge the mailer to “contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for further information.”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: TEARING DOWN THE MAKESHIFT MED TENT

Police in Asheville, North Carolina ‘destroyed’ a makeshift medical tent set up for peaceful protesters during George Floyd demonstrations. The incident took place in the city’s downtown Tuesday shortly after the 8pm curfew went into effect, with more than a dozen cops in riot gear seen clearing out medics who were on the scene to administer aid to activists. Police promptly slashed their water bottles with knives, before dumping the group’s food and medical supplies. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that around $700 worth of rations and medicines were destroyed. Footage of the event has been viewed on Twitter more than 3 million times, prompting Asheville’s mayor to chime in, describing it as ‘a disappointing moment in an otherwise peaceful evening’. Food and medical supplies were seen scattered throughout the alleyway where the tent was set up on Tuesday. Organizers say around $700 worth of supplies were destroyed Mayor Esther Manheimer told the Citizen Times that ‘council has now asked for an explanation’ as to why the ‘destruction’ occurred. In a statement shared on Wednesday, Asheville’s Police Chief David Zack hit back, saying: ‘The supply station was not permitted by the City of Asheville and was located on private property, without the permission of the property owner.’