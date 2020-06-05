Boner of the Day for June 5th, 2020

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: I GUESS BRIAN HASN’T READ ALL THE WAY TO THE END OF JOHN LENNON;S WIKIPEDIA PAGE.

It seems Brian Kilmeade hasn’t managed to read all the way to the end of John Lennon’s Wikipedia page yet. In an attempt to ridicule New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio—who said Wednesday that he’d been thinking a lot about the lyrics of Lennon’s Imagine recently—the Fox & Friends host said this week’s protests would have made the Beatles legend feel unsafe in the city. What Kilmeade appeared to forget is that Lennon was murdered outside of his New York City apartment building in December 1980, some 40 years before the protests began. Kilmeade said on Thursday morning’s show: “[de Blasio] wants you to hum Imagine by John Lennon… John Lennon wouldn’t be safe in this city right now. He’d be hiding in his apartment.”

Boner Candidate #2: THESE MASKS ARE DANGEROUS.

Law enforcement agents have seized hundreds of cloth masks that read “Stop killing Black people” and “Defund police” that a Black Lives Matter-affiliated organization sent to cities around the country to protect demonstrators against the spread of COVID-19, a disease that has had a disparate impact on Black communities. The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) spent tens of thousands of dollars on the masks they had planned to send all over the country. The first four boxes, each containing 500 masks, were mailed from Oakland, California, and were destined for Washington, St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis, where on May 25 a white police officer killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, setting off a wave of protests across the country. But the items never left the state. The U.S. Postal Service tracking numbers for the packages indicate they were “Seized by Law Enforcement” and urge the mailer to “contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for further information.”

Boner Candidate #3: LIGHT ‘EM UP, HUH? NOT ON DICK WOLF’S WATCH.

Dick Wolf has fired Craig Gore, a writer hired to work on the upcoming Law & Order: Special Victims Unit spin-off starring Christopher Meloni, after a controversial Facebook post in which Gore posed with an assault rifle in front of his West Hollywood home and threatened to “light up” looters. “I will not tolerate this conduct, especially during our hour of national grief,” Wolf said in a statement Tuesday. “I am terminating Craig Gore immediately.” Gore, whose since-deleted Facebook page identified him as a co-executive producer on the spin-off, had posted a photo of himself brandishing a rifle and dressed in all black, including a face covering, and added the caption “Curfew…” The post came amid nationwide protests and unrest in response to the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and a time when Los Angeles County has been under a nighttime curfew.In the comments of his post, Gore wrote, “Sunset [Blvd.] is being looted two blocks from me. You think I won’t light motherf—ers up who are trying to f— w/my property I worked all my life for? Think again…” Gore’s post was highlighted Tuesday morning in a tweet directed to Meloni, inaccurately identifying Gore as the spin-off’s showrunner.

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: INSENSITIVE SELF PROMOTION.

The Washington Examiner fired conservative journalist Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin after she posted a picture of herself online posing with a power drill outside a boarded-up business in Los Angeles amid George Floyd protests. The Washington Examiner fired a conservative journalist after she posted a picture of herself online posing with a power drill outside a boarded-up business in Los Angeles amid George Floyd protests. Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin was let go after video footage emerged of the the staged image taken Monday, drawing a backlash from people who blasted her over the self-promotional stunt. A spokesperson for the Examiner confirmed that Moriarity-McLaughlin was let go when DailyMail.com reached out. Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, a UC Santa Barbara senior, had been an intern at the Examiner. Yashar Ali, a contributor with New York Magazine and Huffington Post, tweeted about Moriarty-McLaughlin’s termination Tuesday night.

Boner Candidate #2: TEARING DOWN THE MAKESHIFT MED TENT

Police in Asheville, North Carolina ‘destroyed’ a makeshift medical tent set up for peaceful protesters during George Floyd demonstrations. The incident took place in the city’s downtown Tuesday shortly after the 8pm curfew went into effect, with more than a dozen cops in riot gear seen clearing out medics who were on the scene to administer aid to activists. Police promptly slashed their water bottles with knives, before dumping the group’s food and medical supplies. The Asheville Citizen Times reports that around $700 worth of rations and medicines were destroyed. Footage of the event has been viewed on Twitter more than 3 million times, prompting Asheville’s mayor to chime in, describing it as ‘a disappointing moment in an otherwise peaceful evening’. Food and medical supplies were seen scattered throughout the alleyway where the tent was set up on Tuesday. Organizers say around $700 worth of supplies were destroyed Mayor Esther Manheimer told the Citizen Times that ‘council has now asked for an explanation’ as to why the ‘destruction’ occurred. In a statement shared on Wednesday, Asheville’s Police Chief David Zack hit back, saying: ‘The supply station was not permitted by the City of Asheville and was located on private property, without the permission of the property owner.’

Boner Candidate #3: THE ANGRY CYCLIST

The Maryland-National Capital Park Police are searching for a man wanted in an alleged assault that happened on the Capital Crescent Trail in Montgomery County on June 1. ABC7 is in touch with the group of people who posted video of the assault on social media (watch above). They say they were putting up flyers promoting justice for George Floyd near Dalecarlia Tunnel in Bethesda at the time. Floyd, 46, died May 25 after a white Minneapolis Police Department officer, Derek Chauvin, put his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as Floyd lay handcuffed on the pavement, gasping that he couldn’t breathe. The encounter was filmed. His death has sparked days upon days of protests in cities and town across the nation, including throughout the D.C. area. The Capital Crescent Trail runs along MacArthur Boulevard in NW D.C. and into Montgomery County. The group says this is the flyer they were posting:

