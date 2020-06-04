Boner Fight for June 4th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: OKAY DREW; YOU’VE BEEN WORKING WITH THESE GUYS FOR HOW LONG? AND YOU STILL DON’T GET IT.

Drew Brees, the star quarterback of the New Orleans Saints, faced intense criticism on Wednesday after reiterating that he considered it disrespectful for players to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality. Brees made the comments after he was asked in an interview how the N.F.L. should respond if the season were to start and players resumed kneeling during the anthem like Colin Kaepernick did beginning in 2016, when he was the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers. “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country,” Brees said in the interview, with Yahoo Finance. He added that when he looked at the flag and stood with his hand over his heart during the anthem, he envisioned his grandfathers, who fought in World War II

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S A SOUVENIR

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has arrested a man who they said was captured on camera trying to remove an identification band from the leg of a brown pelican. The incident allegedly occurred earlier this year at Robbie’s Marina of Islamorada. FWC officials said Robert Charles Hovey Jr., 33, of Louisiana, “captured a wild animal within the boundaries of a state park, violated the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and tormented an animal in a cruel and inhumane manner.” An arrest warrant was obtained for Hovey on March 13 and he turned himself in to authorities in Monroe County on Monday. It’s unclear why Hovey was allegedly trying to remove the ID band. According to the FWC, “the brown pelican is the smallest of the six different species of pelicans in the world” and is found on both coasts of North and South America.

