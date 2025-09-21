How ‘In Utero’ Challenged & Still Went Platinum

Shutterstock

This Day in Music: September 21, 1993

Nirvana’s In Utero Surfaces with Scars

On September 21, 1993, In Utero arrived in U.S. stores. It was Nirvana’s third and final studio album, and a pointed rebuke to the very stardom their 1991 album Nevermind had delivered. If Nevermind was the band’s gateway to global recognition, In Utero was an attempt to slam that gate shut behind them.

No Gloss, Just Guts: Albini Unleashes Nirvana

Nirvana recorded In Utero in just two weeks at Pachyderm Studio in rural Minnesota. The sessions were engineered by Steve Albini, known for his raw, hands-off production style. Albini used analog equipment and natural room acoustics to strip away commercial polish. Kurt Cobain wanted the band to return to its underground roots. Albini made sure they did.

The result was a record that felt more like an exposed nerve than a calculated follow-up. Loud, uneven, and defiantly anti-pop, In Utero’s discomfort was expertly engineered.

Pretty. Ugly. Perfectly Nirvana.

In Utero runs for 41 minutes, split across 12 tracks that juggle beauty and abrasion, sarcasm and sincerity. Cobain’s lyrics were darker, more cryptic, and more confrontational than before. The music leaned further into noise and dissonance, while still hinting at melody.

“Serve the Servants”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Opened at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

The album begins with a slap. Cobain shrugs off his past and his therapy with caustic lines like “Teenage angst has paid off well.” The song sets the tone for the entire record: weary, sarcastic, and defiant.

“Scentless Apprentice”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Gained cult status, based on a novel

This track leans into grunge fury. Inspired by the novel Perfume by Patrick Süskind, the lyrics and guitar riffs channel sensory overload and disgust, carried by Dave Grohl’s thunderous drumming.

“Heart-Shaped Box”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: August 30, 1993 (single)

Achievements/Award: Top 10 in the UK; Billboard Modern Rock No. 1

Cryptic and aching, this was the lead single. Directed by Anton Corbijn, its surreal music video added to the song’s eerie beauty. Rumored to reference Courtney Love, it remains one of Cobain’s most enigmatic compositions.

“Rape Me”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Sparked controversy; banned in some stores

A twin to “Smells Like Teen Spirit” in structure, but far more direct in message. Often misunderstood, it was meant as a statement against violence and hypocrisy. Cobain stood by it, even when retailers balked.

“Frances Farmer Will Have Her Revenge on Seattle”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Cult favorite; referenced Seattle’s media

Named after the misunderstood 1940s actress Frances Farmer, this track mirrors Cobain’s own conflict with fame and tabloid scrutiny. It lashes out at media narratives and moral policing.

“Dumb”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Acoustic MTV version acclaimed

A quietly devastating track that masks despair under sweetness. Featuring cello by Kera Schaley, it’s one of the album’s most melodic—and saddest—songs.

“Very Ape”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Fastest tempo track on the album

A 90-second burst of punk sarcasm. Cobain mocks performative masculinity in a track that’s over before it can be processed.

“Milk It”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Known for chaotic live performances

One of the most abrasive songs on the record. It’s drenched in feedback, dissonant riffs, and self-loathing lyrics that veer into abstraction.

“Pennyroyal Tea”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: Originally pulled from single release in 1994; released posthumously in 2014

Achievements/Award: Charted in 2014; popular among fans

A meditation on physical and emotional illness. The original single was withdrawn after Cobain’s death. It’s lo-fi, deeply personal, and quietly unsettling.

“Radio Friendly Unit Shifter”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: Title mocks record industry terminology

The title alone is pure sarcasm. The song pushes distortion and irony to the forefront. It’s deliberately difficult—an anti-single on an anti-album.

“Tourette’s”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: September 21, 1993

Achievements/Award: One of Nirvana’s rawest recordings

Barely two minutes long, it’s chaos in real time. Screamed vocals, disjointed noise, and a total collapse of melody.

“All Apologies”

Album: In Utero

Release Date: December 6, 1993 (as a double A-side single)

Achievements/Award: Grammy-nominated; reached No. 1 on Billboard Modern Rock

The closer. Gentle, sorrowful, and filled with resignation. It later became even more haunting in the MTV Unplugged version recorded later that year.

A Commercial Success He Didn’t Want

Despite the confrontational tone, In Utero debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. It went platinum in just a few weeks. Cobain had wanted to alienate casual fans and undermine commercial expectations. Instead, the album became a critical and commercial success. That contradiction weighed heavily on him.

Less than seven months after the album’s release, Cobain died by suicide.

Learn more about In Utero.

Feedback and Finality

Thirty years later, In Utero is still considered Nirvana’s most honest work. It captures a band—and a songwriter—trying to tear away the gloss and speak plainly, even if the words came wrapped in distortion. More than a swan song, it’s a struggle between art and audience, and a farewell that never wanted to be one.

It remains essential listening.

