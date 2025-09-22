Boner Candidate #1: Flaming Mayo

A man in Sevilla, Spain set fire to Cafetería Las Postas after being told they had no mayonnaise for his sandwich, causing up to $11,745 in damages. The attacker left to buy gasoline, returned, and set the counter ablaze, prompting chaos in the café before the fire was extinguished. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured, and the arsonist was detained by bystanders and later arrested. In response, Hellmann’s Spain offered to cover the repair costs and ensure the café is always stocked with mayonnaise.

Boner Candidate #2: Too Fat To Fly

A Delta flight recently saw an altercation between two passengers over armrest space, leading to a tense confrontation when a larger man, Guy Branum, was elbowed by his seatmate, a man in his 60s. The altercation escalated as the larger passenger was accused of being “too fat to fly” by the smaller man, who also complained about the seating arrangement. Branum recorded the incident and shared it online, highlighting how the airline’s ground staff focused on his size rather than addressing the physical assault. Despite the tension, the flight crew supported Branum, and a fellow passenger eventually swapped seats with him. Branum’s post criticized the treatment of larger passengers, urging that they shouldn’t be made to feel undeserving of travel or space.

!!!WINNER!!!

Boner Candidate #3: Answer to Autism

During a memorial speech for Right Wing Activist Charlie Kirk, President Donald Trump previewed an Oval Office announcement claiming his administration had “found an answer to autism,” suggesting links between autism, Tylenol use during pregnancy, and low folate levels. The upcoming announcement is expected to promote folinic acid (a form of folate) as a way to reduce autism symptoms and warn pregnant women against using Tylenol unless medically necessary. However, experts and organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists maintain that acetaminophen is safe when used appropriately and that current evidence does not prove a causal link between it and autism. Autism diagnoses have increased in recent years, largely due to broader diagnostic criteria and improved screening, not necessarily environmental or pharmaceutical causes. Medical professionals have warned that focusing on unproven claims could be harmful, emphasizing that autism is complex and influenced by both genetic and environmental factors.

