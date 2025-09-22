Bill Frost T.V. From September 22nd, 2025

Into the Void: Life, Death & Heavy Metal (Docuseries, Monday, Sept. 22, Hulu)



Brilliant Minds (Season 2, Monday Sept. 22, NBC/Peacock)



The Lowdown (New Series, Tuesday Sept. 23, FX/Hulu)



Murder In a Small Town (Season 2, Tuesday Sept. 23, Fox/Hulu)



The Fantastic Four: First Steps (Movie, Tuesday Sept. 23, VOD Rent/Buy)



Marvel Zombies (New Series, Wednesday Sept. 24, Disney+)



Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent (New Series, Wednesday Sept. 24, The CW)



Survivor (Season 49, Wednesday Sept. 24, CBS/Paramount+)



The Golden Bachelor (Season 2, Wednesday Sept. 24, ABC/Hulu)



Slow Horses (Season 5, Wednesday Sept. 24, Apple TV+)



House of Guiness (New Series, Thursday Sept. 25, Netflix)



Wayward (New Series, Thursday Sept. 25, Netflix)



English Teacher (Season 2, Thursday Sept. 25, FX/Hulu)



All of You (Movie, Friday Sept. 26, Apple TV+)



The Savant (New Series, Friday Sept. 26, Apple TV+)

