Japandroids are Coming Back to Salt Lake

21+ Show on the docket for May

Japandroids are scheduled for a 21 and over show on May 23rd at Urban Lounge. If I had to gamble, this will sell out because Japandroids are amazing. No new music has been announced though Near to the Wild of My Heart was released last year, so that should be enough, you ingrates. Oh, did I forget to mention that Wolf Parade is on this ticket as well? Shame on me.

