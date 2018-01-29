Primus is Coming To Salt Lake

Summer Just Got a Lot More Claypool

Primus is teaming up with Mastodon this summer and they are coming to Utah’s Saltair to perform in the outdoor amphitheater. It’s the perfect summer show! Late last year Primus released The Desaturating Seven. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 2nd! Don’t wait! Primus sells out Utah just about everytime the show up!

Tickets will be available via Ticketfly.