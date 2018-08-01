John Frusciante Reunites With Flea

And it feels so good

It’s been over a decade since they last appeared on stage together, but former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante joined bassist Flea over the weekend to take in a boxing match in LA. Ultimate Guitar says the reunion was the first time the pair had been seen together in 11 years. Frusciante, who did two separate stints with the band, has stayed out of the public spotlight since quitting the band, even skipping their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In other Chili Pepper news, Flea is releasing his memoirs, titled “Acid For the Children” this September.