Korn Announce ‘Monumental’ Livestream

Korn is planning a ‘monumental’ concert livestream for next month.
The band will stream an ‘immersive concert experience’ titled Korn: Monumental on Saturday, April 24th. A two-minute video trailer for the show was released Friday.
Korn announce ‘groundbreaking’ and ‘immersive’ Monumental global livestream. https://t.co/cHieWABMTm pic.twitter.com/BqbB4gG0Xn
— Kerrang! Magazine (@KerrangMagazine) March 12, 2021
The setlist will include both classics and ‘sought-after deep cuts’ from the Korn catalog, along with songs from its most recent album,
The Nothing, that has never been played live.
Tickets for Korn: Monumental go on sale Saturday, March 27th.
