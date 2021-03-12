Korn Announce ‘Monumental’ Livestream

Korn is planning a ‘monumental’ concert livestream for next month.

The band will stream an ‘immersive concert experience’ titled Korn: Monumental on Saturday, April 24th. A two-minute video trailer for the show was released Friday.

The setlist will include both classics and ‘sought-after deep cuts’ from the Korn catalog, along with songs from its most recent album,

The Nothing, that has never been played live.

Tickets for Korn: Monumental go on sale Saturday, March 27th.

When will you feel safe attending a live concert again?