Marilyn Manson Makes Statement About Recent Sexual Assault Allegations

Following Evan Rachel Wood’s accusations of physical and emotional abuse, rocker Marilyn Manson has made a public statement.

“Obviously, my art and my life have long been magnets for controversy, but these recent claims about me are horrible distortions of reality,” Manson wrote.

“My intimate relationships have always been entirely consensual with like-minded partners. Regardless of how ― and why ― others are now choosing to misrepresent the past, that is the truth,” he continued.

Manson’s label, Loma Vista Recordings, has dropped the rocker.

Do you think Manson could have a history of this behavior?