Serj Tankian Teases New EP of Rejected System of a Down Songs

Still waiting on that System of a Down album? Maybe this can hold you over.

Serj Tankian is releasing a new EP, Elasticity, and it is chock full of System of a Down songs that didn’t make it to an album.

While Tankian has shared a small clip of one of the EP’s songs on Instagram, fans can hear the new track completely on his Youtube channel this Thursday, February 4.

In an interview, Tankian confirmed that the EP would be out later this year.

