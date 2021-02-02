Green Day to Play NFL Honors Awards

Green Day is finally getting to do a live performance together, their first since Covid-19 up and ruined everything.
The band has confirmed that it is scheduled to play this Saturday’s NFL Honors awards show.
Posting the news to social media, Green Day wrote, “Fired up to finally be back on stage!”
You can check out Green Day on the NFL Honors awards this Saturday on CBS.
Are you excited to see a performance from Green Day finally? Are you hoping to see them on the road?
