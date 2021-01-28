Mike D of Beastie Boys Auctioning off Memorabilia for Charity

Awards aren’t really Mike D’s thing. So, the Beastie Boy is going to auction his off.

In an Instagram post, Mike D revealed that he used to give all of his awards to his late mother.

Now, he is looking to auction those awards off for charity.

While things are pricey, all of the money raised will help out kids. Mike D wrote, “all the $ goes to @goodeatsorg – an

awesome charity getting food to kids in need in NYC and beyond.”

Do you have any awards that you still hold onto? Are there any things from Mike D’s auction that you wish you could have?