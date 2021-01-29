Boner of the Day for January 29, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: 70 THOUSAND FAKE SHOTS

A health clinic in Ecuador has been caught administering fake COVID vaccines to tens of thousands of patients. Quito security chief César Díaz told reporters that the bogus facility had treated at least 70,000 patients who were charged $15 for each of the three doses they were required to take. He said patients were told they would be immune to the deadly virus once they had received all three doses. Díaz said that Quito health officials do not know what type of formula was injected into each of the patients who were treated at the facility – which has not been identified. A video that appears to have been recorded by an undercover agent shows Dr. Lucía Peñafiel, who was in charge of the site’s operation, not wearing while treating a patient because she claimed she and her staff ‘are protected.’ Doctor gives fake COVID-19 vaccinations though an IV treatment

Boner Candidate #2: MAN YOU HAVE CHANGED

A Mexican woman flew into a rage and stabbed her husband when she found what she thought were snaps of him on his phone having sex with another woman — who happened to be her when they were dating years ago. Police responded last week to reports of a domestic dispute at the couple’s home in Cajeme, Sonora, where they discovered the man with multiple stab wounds on his arms and legs, the Daily Mail reported. His wife, identified as Leonora A, reportedly went ballistic when she found the explicit photos on his phone showing him having sex with who she thought was another woman.

Boner Candidate #3: THE FACE MASK FOR A-HOLES

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: MAN THE CHIEF REALLY GETS AROUND

A married Texas police chief and father of four has been busted by his girlfriend for allegedly leading a “double/triple life” with at least two mistresses. The scorned woman aired his dirty laundry in a Facebook post with over 37,000 shares. The scandal came to light after Jason Collier, 41, chief of the Stinnett Police Department, uploaded a since-deleted Facebook post commemorating his anniversary with his wife Opal, the Heavy reported.

Boner Candidate #2: GAY HITLER IS AT IT AGAIN

For months, far-right voices like Rush Limbaugh and Texas GOP head Allen West have floated secession as a potential means of escaping Democratic control in Washington. This week, that chatter transformed into something concrete—and nearly unprecedented. In Austin, Republican Kyle Biedermann of the Texas House of Representatives, previously best known for dressing up as “gay Hitler,” became the first American legislator in nearly a century and only the second since the Civil War to file a formal bill calling for state-level secession from the United States.

Boner Candidate #3: UTAH SHAMES WOMEN

A bill now before the state Legislature would compel Utah women seeking an abortion to watch an online course displaying “medically-accurate” images of the procedure and then attest under penalty of perjury that they’ve viewed the presentation from start to finish. Completing this online module is already a mandatory step before an abortion in Utah — although right-wing advocates argue the current informed process is too porous and believe women might be skimming over or skipping the course.

