Boner Fight for January 29th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: 70 THOUSAND FAKE SHOTS

A health clinic in Ecuador has been caught administering fake COVID vaccines to tens of thousands of patients. Quito security chief César Díaz told reporters that the bogus facility had treated at least 70,000 patients who were charged $15 for each of the three doses they were required to take. He said patients were told they would be immune to the deadly virus once they had received all three doses. Díaz said that Quito health officials do not know what type of formula was injected into each of the patients who were treated at the facility – which has not been identified. A video that appears to have been recorded by an undercover agent shows Dr. Lucía Peñafiel, who was in charge of the site’s operation, not wearing while treating a patient because she claimed she and her staff ‘are protected.’ Doctor gives fake COVID-19 vaccinations though an IV treatment

Boner Candidate #2: UTAH SHAMES WOMEN

A bill now before the state Legislature would compel Utah women seeking an abortion to watch an online course displaying “medically-accurate” images of the procedure and then attest under penalty of perjury that they’ve viewed the presentation from start to finish. Completing this online module is already a mandatory step before an abortion in Utah — although right-wing advocates argue the current informed process is too porous and believe women might be skimming over or skipping the course.

