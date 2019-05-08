New Blink-182 Single Dropped Today

After months of hints, studio updates, and rumors, Blink-182 fans are about to get a taste of the trio’s upcoming album. “Blame It On My Youth,” the first single from their upcoming album dropped today. The untitled follow-up to 2016’s “California” is expected to feature collaborations with The Chainsmokers and Pharrell. A release date has not yet been announced, but you can catch them at USANA on September 2nd with Lil Wayne. Tickets go on sale on Friday at Smith’s Tix.

