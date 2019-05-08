U2, Cranberries Featured On Irish Postage Stamps

Two of Ireland’s most famous bands will be honored in a new line of postage stamps. U2 and The Cranberries are both part of the new “Great Irish Songs” collection from Irish postal service An Post. The stamps pay tribute to U2’s “With Or Without You” and the Cranberries’ “Dreams”, including a lyrical snippet and a band photo. Irish classics “Danny Boy” and “On Raglan Road” round out the set.

The Cranberries and U2 are to appear on a set of new stamps featuring 'great Irish songs': https://t.co/S9G1gECiP2 pic.twitter.com/BI89aEkHfS — Newstalk (@NewstalkFM) May 8, 2019