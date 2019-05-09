Sean Means Reviews Movies for May 9th, 2019

Artsies:

The Chaperone – not screened

Louise Brooks the 1920s silver screen sensation who never met a rule she didn’t break, epitomized the restless, reckless spirit of the Jazz Age. But, just a few years earlier, she was a 15 year-old student in Wichita, Kansas for whom fame and fortune were only dreams. When the opportunity arises for her to go to New York to study with a leading dance troupe, her mother (Victoria Hill) insists there be a chaperone. Norma Carlisle (Elizabeth McGovern), a local society matron who never broke a rule in her life, impulsively volunteers to accompany Louise (Haley Lu Richardson) to New York for the summer. Why does this utterly conventional woman do this? What happens to her when she lands in Manhattan with an unusually rebellious teenager as her ward? And, which of the two women is stronger, the uptight wife-and-mother or the irrepressible free spirit? It’s a story full of surprises–about who these women really are, and who they eventually become.

Director: Michael Engler

Starring: Miranda Otto, Haley Lu Richardson, Elizabeth McGovern

Red Joan – 2 stars

Director: Trevor Nunn

Starring: Judi Dench, Sophie Cookson, Stephen Campbell Moore

Tolkien – 2 1/2 stars

Director: Dome Karukoski

Starring: Nicholas Hoult, Lily Collins, Colm Meaney

Ash Is Purest White – 3 stars

Director: Zhangke Jia

Starring: Tao Zhao, Fan Liao, Yi’nan Diao

Hail Satan? – 3 1/2 stars

Director: Penny Lane

Starring: Jex Blackmore, Nicholas Crowe, Lucien Greaves

Fartsies:

Poms – not screened by me

Director: Zara Hayes

Starring: Diane Keaton, Jacki Weaver, Pam Grier

Resilience and the Last Spike – not screened

Director: Brian Finn

Starring: Don Shanks, Adam Johnson, Brian Finn

The Hustle – TBD (screening Wednesday night)

Director: Chris Addison

Starring: Anne Hathaway, Rebel Wilson, Tim Blake Nelson

Pokemon Detective Pikachu – 3 stars

Director: Rob Letterman

Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton

