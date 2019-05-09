Geek News on the Radio for May 9th, 2019

Watchman Official Tease

Moviegoers will have to wait a little longer to return to Pandora. James Cameron’s long-awaited and oft-delayed follow-up to “Avatar” has been pushed back another year. “Avatar 2” will hit theaters on Dec. 17, 2021 instead of Dec. 18, 2020 as originally planned. Its move means that “Avatar 3” will open on Dec. 22, 2023 as opposed to Dec. 17, 2021 while “Avatar 4” will bow on Dec. 19, 2025 instead of Dec. 20, 2024 and “Avatar 5” will launch Dec. 17, 2027. The news comes as part of a larger shift in release dates unveiled by Walt Disney Studios. The company is moving around the debuts of various movies it inherited after buying the bulk of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets in a $71.3 billion mega-merger. As part of the great release date shake-up, Disney announced there will be a trio of untitled “Star Wars” entries. These will hit theaters after “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” brings the Skywalker spinoff saga to a close this December. The first of the new three films will hit the big screen on Dec. 16, 2022. There will be two other follow-ups that will premiere in the Christmas corridor on Dec. 20, 2024 and Dec. 18, 2026. The news means that Disney is poised to dominate the busy holiday movie-going season for the foreseeable future, as it alternates between “Avatar” and “Star Wars” films. Moviegoers will be treated to new Na’vi and Jedi adventures each year between 2021 and 2027.

“Game of Thrones” and “Bodyguard” star Richard Madden is in talks to join Marvel’s “The Eternals.” Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani are also on board. Marvel declined to comment on the casting. Madden will play Ikaris, a member of the human offshoot race known as the Eternals. Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the comic book is set millions of years in the past, when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals, along with the villainous Deviants. The two groups battled each other throughout history. The Eternals also warred with Greek, Roman and Norse deities before leaving Earth to explore the stars. Chloe Zhao, whose credits include “The Rider” and “Songs My Brothers Taught Me,” is directing “The Eternals” from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is producing the pic.

Game developer Mike Bithell, known for indie hits Thomas Was Alone and Volume, has shared that his studio Bithell Games will be developing a “fast-paced” and “action-oriented” video game that is based on the cult John Wick film franchise. Titled John Wick Hex, the newly-announced game is slated to release on various consoles as well as PC, and will be exclusive to the Epic Games Store upon launch. Taking on what looks to be a Metal Gear Solid-type gameplay filled with strategy as much as action, the new game is being lauded as “fight-choreographed chess brought to life as a video game.” Bithell shared that the game was developed in cooperation with the various people behind the film franchise, noting that it would inevitably take on the “signature gun-fu style” while simultaneously expanding the franchise’s universe. The game studio continued by sharing a brief description of the game, noting that “players must choose every action and attack they make while considering their immediate cost and consequences. Every move in John Wick Hex feels like a scene from the movies, and every fight contributes to your progress on the job and requires precise strategic thinking.” The game will feature a unique noir style, further incorporating the voices of both Ian McShane and Lance Reddick with more to be announced at a later date. The latest John Wick film, John Wick: Parabellum, is out in theatres on May 15.

Billed as the biggest project coming to the Cannes Film Market, where this year big projects currently look to be at a premium, AGC Studios and CAA Media Finance are handling worldwide rights on “Moonfall,” to be directed by Roland Emmerich. Set up at Emmerich’s Centropolis Entertainment, the action-sci-fi “Moonfall” turns on a rag-tag team which, after the moon has been knocked out of orbit and sent hurtling towards the earth, launches an impossible last-ditch mission into space to land on the lunar surface, unlock its secrets, and save our planet from annihilation. “But first they must battle an unknown and unfathomable power that will challenge everything we know about the moon, the universe, and ourselves,” the synopsis runs. “Moonfall” is “the first battle waged by humanity against a seemingly unstoppable enemy, unlocking a mystery of cosmic proportions,” it adds. The epic was written by Emmerich, Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, Emmerich and Kloser having collaborated on “The Day After Tomorrow,” “10,000 BC,” “2012,” “Anonymous,” “White House Down” and “Independence Day: Resurgence.”

