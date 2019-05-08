Lana Del Rey Covers Sublime, Makes My Ears Bleed

Because you haven’t heard this song enough in your life. Lana Del Rey (without Rome) is getting fans excited for her next record, Norman F***ing Rockwell, releasing a short clip on Instagram of her performing Sublime’s “Summertime (Doin’ Time).” While the date the album drops is still in the air, the singer says a full version of the cover is “coming soon.” If that answer isn’t concrete enough, All Access reveals the track is expected on the radio starting May 20th. The Sublime original is actually somewhat of a cover too, based loosely on George Gershwin’s “Summertime” from the 1930s.

Q: Which 90s song is due for a cover version? None of them. Do something original.

Q: Who could pull it off? The original artist. That’s pretty much it.

Also, am I the only one that things she sings just like she just popped 2 quaaludes and gaggled with Orajel right before she cut this?