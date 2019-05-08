Boner Fight for May 8th, 2019

He had reached the last step and was about to jump off the bus when he felt a tug at his back. A line of kids had already filed off ahead of him and at least five more had been standing behind him. But suddenly the bus lurched forward. And his body was pinned, dangling outside while his backpack was stuck in the door. The tires rotated inches from his white sneakers as the road rolled below him. He tried not to wiggle or pull loose, afraid that if one of the straps on his bag broke he’d be crushed under the wheels. After about 150 feet — and while students yelled at the driver to stop — the man pulled over again in front of West Point Junior High in northern Utah and opened the doors, dropping the boy on the sidewalk and allowing the rest of the kids in line to shuffle out. The boy, 14 years old and a seventh grader, was the only student of color on the bus. His family is now suing the school district, its transportation director and the driver for racial discrimination, saying he intentionally caught the boy in the door. They say there have been at least three other reports that the driver, John Naisbitt, targeted multiracial students before this. And while Naisbitt was never disciplined in connection with those prior allegations, they added, he quietly retired after the newest complaint.

Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T THINK YOU’RE ALLOWED TO LOOK IN THERE

A woman who arrived at the jail next to Manhattan criminal court to visit a detainee last August was given a curt instruction: sign a consent form and undergo a search. Believing that she had no choice, the woman complied, a prosecutor said in court on Monday. A correction officer told her to pull down her pants and spread her legs, while other officers stood nearby and watched. She was then instructed to lower her underwear and remove a sanitary napkin. The officers found no contraband, the prosecutor said. This search was one of five illegal searches described in a 27-count indictment unveiled on Monday against five guards and a former supervisor who worked at the Manhattan Detention Complex on Centre Street, a jail known colloquially as the Tombs. The corrections officers were arrested and arraigned in State Supreme Court on charges including official misconduct, conspiracy, unlawful imprisonment and filing false documents. They all pleaded not guilty and were released without bail.

