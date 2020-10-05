New Music From The Pixies

Alt-rock legends The Pixies are back with a new song and new music video.

On Monday, the band shared “Hear Me Out”, featuring bassist Paz Lenchantin on lead vocals. It will appear on a limited-edition 12-inch vinyl single out October 16th, along with a cover of the T. Rex song “Mambo Sun.”

Pixies debut new song ‘Hear Me Out’ ahead of release of limited-edition 12-inch single https://t.co/hUtt8tsjIM pic.twitter.com/67WzRkoGRn — Slicing Up Eyeballs (@slicingeyeballs) October 5, 2020

Both tracks were recorded during the sessions from last years Beneath the Eyrie album.

How does “Hear Me Out” hold up to the classic Pixies albums? Will the band ever reunite with the original bassist Kim Deal?