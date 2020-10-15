Nine Inch Nails, The Killers Booked For Netflix’s ‘Song Exploder’

Nine Inch Nails and The Killers will be among the artists featured in Season 2 of the Netflix series Song Exploder – which takes a deep dive into one of the artist’s signature hits.

NIN’s Trent Reznor will discuss the song “Hurt”, which he recorded for 1994’s The Downward Spiral and was iconically covered by Johnny Cash.

The Killers will break down their hit “When You Were Young” from their sophomore album Sam’s Town.

Trent Reznor will break down Nine Inch Nails' 1994 track "Hurt" on an upcoming episode of @Netflix's Song Exploder: https://t.co/rfBDEqrV06 pic.twitter.com/RajBaq5HbZ — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) October 15, 2020

Season 2 of Song Exploder will premiere Dec. 15th.

