Bring Me the Horizon Announce New Tour with EP

Bring Me the Horizon are looking to get back to touring in fall of 2021 in support of their upcoming EP.

BMTH have announced that their upcoming EP, Post Human: Survival Horror will have an October 30th release date. The band plans on touring in the U.K. next fall and is calling these dates their “only U.K. dates” in 2021 since we can’t seem to get our act together in the U.S.A.

After announcing their new record yesterday, Bring Me The Horizon have now announced a UK arena tour for next year https://t.co/iFcQCFiSkm pic.twitter.com/5c3MS77dzg — Rock Sound (@rocksound) October 15, 2020

Fans who pre-order the new EP will also get first access to Bring Me the Horizon’s ticket sales.

Post Human: Survival Horror features guest appearances from Yungblud, Baby Metal, and Amy Lee from Evanescence.

Do you think touring will actually be something that happens in 2021? What Bring Me the Horizon song is your favorite?