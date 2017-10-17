No Twilight in Salt Lake for 2018

It was an amazing 30 years while it lasted…

The Twilight Concert Series has been a staple of summer for so many years. I remember seeing Modest Mouse, Beck, Sonic Youth, Wu-Tang Clan, The Kills, and so many more in Pioneer Park and the Gallivan Center.

In an article on Fox 13, “the Twilight Concert Series will not come back next year and the future of the downtown event is being reviewed after some shows were in the red.” Let’s hope it’s only a one-year hiatus and it’s not time to start sending “thoughts and prayers.

” The article continues. “A recommendation by Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski’s office is that the event not be funded for the 2018 season. The Salt Lake City Council has also not kicked any money toward it for next summer while they begin a review of the overall event.”

What once started as a free concert series has experimented with various pricing structures and VIP options over the last few years. Many people on social media have complained that the lineups that have been lackluster while others have complained of the venue, but, ya know, people complain.

Another shot from last weeks #Twilight15 of @brmcofficial. It was a great show!! A post shared by Twilight Concert Series (@slctwilight) on Jul 28, 2015 at 11:07am PDT

What may be lost in dollars to the taxpayers ($150,000 or so according to Fox 13) may hurt downtown nightlife as a lot of bars saw new customers by the lure of the concerts, not to mention a sense of community overall.

X96 has been a partner with Twilight for many years and hope the city can find a way to bring it back in 2019. There is no word whether Ogden Twilight (who has had some amazing lineup and garnished a lot of fanfare) will be returning next year.