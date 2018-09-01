Noel Gallagher Axes Oasis Reunion Plans After Liam’s Fight With Girlfriend

Well Oasis fans, the dream was good while it lasted. Noel Gallagher has nixed plans for a band reunion after brother Liam had a violent dustup with his girlfriend. The elder Gallagher allegedly feels “disgusted” after seeing footage of the singer grabbing Debbie Gwyther by the throat in a nightclub.

According to a source for UK’s The Sun, “Noel has now said there’s no chance of a reunion happening now. He doesn’t want to take to the stage with Liam after what he’s done.”

Both Liam and Debbie had denied that he put his hands on her before the video emerged from the August 8th incident.