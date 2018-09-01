Dave Grohl On Being A Father

There are two sides to Dave Grohl. The one we all see, with his long hair, head banging on stage while rocking out stadiums. And then there’s his fatherly side.

On the occasion of Australian Father’s Day, which is Sunday, an old interview with the Foo Fighters frontman was dug up where he speaks about the joys of being a dad.”When you have a kid it opens up all these new channels of emotion and perspective,” according to Grohl who also says fatherhood changed how he approaches songwriting.

Grohl’s two-part documentary solo project, Play, was inspired by his children and how kids are taught music.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>