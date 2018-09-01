Foo Fighters Are Banning These Items From Their Concerts

Security is getting tighter at concerts and certain staple fashion accessories of the past are now starting to become banned at shows. While the list of prohibited items at the Foo Fighters’ Seattle concert on Saturday starts off like a joke, they are taking safety seriously. Attendees for the Safeco Field performance are not allowed to bring in “Unflattering photos of Ryan Seacrest” and “Mixtapes not in CD format,” but also no leg warmers or chain wallets will be permitted.

Waist Packs are now banned as well as homemade nut milks.