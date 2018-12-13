Panic! At The Disco And Warped Tour Rocked The Vote

Lots of artists and bands spent 2018 encouraging their fans to get out and vote this election season, but two events really drove people to get registered. According to numbers released by Headcount, who tracks band driven voter registration efforts, those who saw Panic! At The Disco and attended the Warped Tour really got involved in the political process.

The non-partisan group notes that 3551 fans registered during the festival, taking the top slot in their annual list. Fans who saw Beyoncé & Jay-Z, Dead and Company, Dave Matthews, CAKE, and The Decemberists also signed up in large numbers.