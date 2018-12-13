Korn’s Brian Welch Talks Addiction in New Doc

Everybody finds their own way when it comes to overcoming addiction. For Korn guitarist, Brian ‘Head’ Welch, that way included finding God. Welch is sharing his emotional story in a new documentary that talks about his addiction to drugs and alcohol. Welch left Korn in 2005 and walked away from a $23 million record deal in the process. But in walking away from music, Welch was also able to escape the demons that haunted him.

In the new Showtime documentary titled “Loud Krazy Love,” Welch talks about his complicated relationship with his 20-year-old daughter, as well as his current relationship with his former bandmates.

The documentary premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 10 p.m. on Showtime.