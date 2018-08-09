Pearl Jam Museum Exhibit Opens

Best museum ever?

A new exhibit dedicated to Pearl Jam is set to open in the band’s hometown of Seattle. The exhibit at the Seattle Museum Of Pop Culture is called “Pearl Jam: Home and Away”. Some of the artifacts on display include Eddie Vedder’s old typewriter and handwritten notebooks, the giant letters from the ‘Ten’ album cover shoot, and a recreation of the band’s old rehearsal space. It also includes an eight-foot bronze statue of Andrew Wood, the late frontman of Mother Love Bone, whose death in 1992 led Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament to form Pearl Jam.

The exhibit opens this Saturday and will remain open into 2019.