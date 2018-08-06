Pennywise Closes Out The Last Warped Tour Ever With Bro Hymn

A fitting finale to the famed Warped Tour.

Last night was the final show of the final Warped Tour ever. At least in it current form. (They’ve been very careful with the wording.) Pennywise took to the stage, and closed out the night with “Bro Hymn”. A tribute track originally for friends of bassist Matthew Thirsk who died in 1988, and later re-recorded after Thirsk himself died from a self inflicted gunshot in 1996.

So here’s some video from the stage as the crowd joined in from Palm Beach, Florida.