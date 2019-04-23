Rammstein Share Album Trailer

Rammstein has shared five more tracks from their upcoming album and even a trailer for the self-titled album ahead of its May 17th release. This is Rammstein’s first album in ten years and the band told Metal Hammer that this collection comes from five or six years of different ideas. The band has released a total of ten different song teasers for the album. The album has already created controversy for its video for “Deutschland”, which features the band dressed as Holocaust prisoners.

Check the new tracks out on their YouTube page.