Fan Returns Award Stolen From Panic! At The Disco

A remorseful fan finally decided to do the right thing, returning a piece of memorabilia stolen from Panic! At The Disco last summer. The band’s APMAs award for “Song Of The Year” went missing back in August after they allowed VIP ticketholders to tour their House Of Memories lounge. Also disappearing from the collection were frontman Brendon Urie’s robe from the “Victorious” music video and some Polaroid photos dating back to 2007. Tour manager Zack Hall revealed Monday night on Instagram that the award found its way back to the band, along with an apology letter. Unfortunately, the robe and pics are still at large.
