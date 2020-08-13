RATM’s Tom Morello Announces Autobiography

Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello has announced that he’s releasing his autobiography, Whatever It Takes, in October.
Morello’s book will be styled like a photo-memoir, documenting his childhood, plus his time in Rage Against The Machine, Audioslave, Prophets of Rage and more.
Tom Morello’s photo-memoir, priced $347, arrives in October https://t.co/naKqir9Cpi
— Pitchfork (@pitchfork) August 13, 2020
While Rage’s music is “for the people”, the price of Morello’s autobiography isn’t; only 1,850 copies are being printed with the book’s price tag starting at $347!
Would you pay nearly $350 for a limited-edition Tom Morello autobiography? Which rock autobiographies are your favorites?
