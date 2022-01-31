Rivers Cuomo Builds Streaming App

Shutterstock

Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo has his own streaming service.

“Weezify” features nearly 3,500 demos that Cuomo recorded between 1975 and 2017.

He says it took him “all of 2021” to create the service.

Weezify is available via Apple and Google Play.

You can also find it on Cuomo’s website which calls the service a “Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos.”

