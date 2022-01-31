News

Mark Hoppus Says He’s Grateful

Posted on

Mark Hoppus is jumping back into the music scene after beating cancer.

On Sunday, the Blink-182 bassist tweeted, “Just want to say that I’m very grateful to be back in the mindset of ‘Oh! That’s a cool idea for a song lyric, I should write that down.’ I haven’t felt that in eight months.”

Hoppus was diagnosed with stage four lymphoma last year but is now cancer-free.

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top