3 Bit Gamer for February 1st, 2022

In the news – January puts the mega in megacorps
Lost Ark (PC) – Feb 11
- High fantasy Korean MMORPG that’s finally being released in the US and Europe
Horizon Forbidden West (PlayStation) – Feb 18
- Post apocalyptic action game where humans have rebuilt society on the ruins of ours
- Oh, also there’s robot dinosaurs for some reason
Elden Ring (PlayStation, Xbox, PC) – Feb 25
- Fantasy game focused on exploration and brutal, intense boss fights
- The overarching backstory for the world was written by George RR Martin
What I can’t stop playing this month – Vampire Survivors
-
- A single stick bullet hell that is beautiful in its simplicity – shouldn’t be as addictive as it is
- Walk around avoiding enemies while you mow them down with ever growing efficiency
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.