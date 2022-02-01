Boner of the Day for February 1st, 2022

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: BUSTIN OUT OF THE GOLDEN CORRAL
Police are investigating the Golden Coral Buffet & Grill after a fight involving 40 people broke out.
Boner Candidate #2: GREAT WAY TO START BLACK HISTORY MONTH.
Multiple historically black state universities, including Southern University in Utah, received bomb threats to start off Black History Month.
Boner Candidate #3: I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I?
Corey Taylor of Slipknot cleared the air about his dispute with Machine Gun Kelly by saying: “The truth is he started it.”
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: I LIKE SEMI-NAKED MODELS AS MUCH AS THE NEXT GUY BUT…
A Russian mortuary service Undertaker, promoted itself using NFSW pictures of women dancing around coffins.
Boner Candidate #2: THIS KIND OF THING NEVER GOES WELL
A man set his house on fire after he tried to use a garden torch to melt snow.
Boner Candidate #3: THE “VEXATIOUS” NORM THURSTON
A bill recently approved by the House Government Operations Committee would make it more difficult to request records from the state government.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.