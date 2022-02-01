Boners

Boner of the Day for February 1st, 2022

Posted on

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: BUSTIN OUT OF THE GOLDEN CORRAL

Police are investigating the Golden Coral Buffet & Grill after a fight involving 40 people broke out.

via Courier Times

Boner Candidate #2: GREAT WAY TO START BLACK HISTORY MONTH.

Multiple historically black state universities, including Southern University in Utah, received bomb threats to start off Black History Month.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I?

Corey Taylor of Slipknot cleared the air about his dispute with Machine Gun Kelly by saying: “The truth is he started it.”

via Billboard

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I LIKE SEMI-NAKED MODELS AS MUCH AS THE NEXT GUY BUT…

A Russian mortuary service Undertaker, promoted itself using NFSW pictures of women dancing around coffins.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THIS KIND OF THING NEVER GOES WELL

A man set his house on fire after he tried to use a garden torch to melt snow.

via News 8

Boner Candidate #3: THE “VEXATIOUS” NORM THURSTON

A bill recently approved by the House Government Operations Committee would make it more difficult to request records from the state government.

via The Deseret News

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top