Boner of the Day for February 1st, 2022

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: BUSTIN OUT OF THE GOLDEN CORRAL

Police are investigating the Golden Coral Buffet & Grill after a fight involving 40 people broke out.

via Courier Times

Boner Candidate #2: GREAT WAY TO START BLACK HISTORY MONTH.

Multiple historically black state universities, including Southern University in Utah, received bomb threats to start off Black History Month.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: I KNOW YOU ARE BUT WHAT AM I?

Corey Taylor of Slipknot cleared the air about his dispute with Machine Gun Kelly by saying: “The truth is he started it.”

via Billboard

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: I LIKE SEMI-NAKED MODELS AS MUCH AS THE NEXT GUY BUT…

A Russian mortuary service Undertaker, promoted itself using NFSW pictures of women dancing around coffins.

via The New York Post

Boner Candidate #2: THIS KIND OF THING NEVER GOES WELL

A man set his house on fire after he tried to use a garden torch to melt snow.

via News 8

Boner Candidate #3: THE “VEXATIOUS” NORM THURSTON

A bill recently approved by the House Government Operations Committee would make it more difficult to request records from the state government.

via The Deseret News