Dashboard Confessional Drops New Song

Shutterstock

Dashboard Confessional is sharing a new song.

‘Burning Heart’ is the latest single from their upcoming album, ‘All The Truth That I Can Tell.’

It is the band’s first LP since 2018’s ‘Crooked Shadows’ and will be out on February 25th.

Frontman Chris Carrabba said: “The conceit of this song reflects the fact that I’m holding in a lot. I have a lot to say to the person I love in this moment. The idea in this setting is that I’m here to fight for this. I wanted a song that took a look at a hard conversation with a sense of although things aren’t right now, they may be able to be set right if it’s needed badly enough, wanted badly enough. In this setting, the conceit of the song is between two people in a relationship – well, you only hear one side. That’s the bigger part of the conceit: what if you only heard the one side of the conversation?”

What are you currently holding in?